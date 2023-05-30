LSP: Unrestrained Zachary man killed in single-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are investigating a deadly single-vehicle Memorial Day crash.

State Police confirmed Swill Charles, 66, of Zachary, died in the crash on Monday, May 29.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road, or LA 67, near Blount Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The initial investigation revealed that Charles was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 headed north on Plank Road.

For unknown reasons, Charles ran off the road, hit an embankment, and went into a canal.

State Police said Charles was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Charles for scientific analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

