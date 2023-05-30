Leader of EBR Schools selected as finalist for superintendent position in Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sito Narcisse, the current superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Public School System, was selected as a finalist for a new position in Florida during a meeting on Tuesday, May 30.

Officials said Narcisse is among three finalists selected to potentially become the new superintendent for the Broward County School System in Broward County, Florida.

The list of finalists includes Narcisse, Peter Licata, and Luis Solano.

Candidate interviews for the finalists are set to take place on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15.

The Broward County School System released Narcisse’s application to the public on Thursday, May 18.

At least one dozen applicants originally applied for the Broward County Schools superintendent position.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for two years.

