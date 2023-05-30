Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High school student shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in Connecticut on Memorial Day.

Police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day, according to police.

Police said Mark was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

While police believe it was a targeted incident, they say the teen may not have been the intended victim.

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

An deadly early morning shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Wentling Avenue near...
Victim identified in deadly early morning shooting
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning
President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a...
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes scheduled to report to prison