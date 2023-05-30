Friends of Rachel Hann search the shorelines for her themselves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out that Rachel Hann had gone missing along the Mississippi River, those closest to her immediately sprang into action and have been going up and down the shore looking for her ever since.

“There was somebody who was working at the Oyster Bar and said they were the last ones to leave. And then word got back to my aunt about it, and then she contacted my mother, they called me, and we came right down,” said Devon Anderson, Rachel’s best friend.

It was a call she still can’t believe was real. When Devon Anderson found out her best friend, Rachel Hann, had been in a boat accident and hadn’t been seen. She and Rachel have been inseparable for more than 15 years. Bouncing to and from different places around the country, but always managing to find their way back to one another.

“So, there’s 5 of us girls, 6 excuse me, and we all have the same tattoo. And it’s the map signal for a camp site because every year before we all moved away, we would all have a big girl camping trip together...So we got branded haha,” Devon continued.

While search and rescue crews do their job searching on the water, Devon and her mother Bonnie are looking everywhere they can along the shore.

“Devon called me or texted me and told me they were going to allow us to come out and walk to see what we could find after their first sweep. And so, that’s what we did yesterday until almost dark. And then we’ve been out here since about 7:30 I guess this morning,” said Devon’s mother Bonnie Marquette

“She knows exactly who she is, and she rides with it and goes with it. She’s extremely charismatic and makes friends anywhere she goes...um...she was awesome...and we’re still looking for her so she is awesome...and forever will be,” Devon explained.

Both Devon and Bonnie say they’ll be out there as long as it takes until they find any sign of her. Each day that goes by the chances grow slimer and slimer, but they tell say none of that matters and that they’ll going to continue their search.

