EBR Schools looking to finalize budget; proposal includes teacher raises

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School System is looking to finalize a budget for the school year.

The biggest item on the newly proposed budget is teacher raises. However, those raises are for teachers only.

“Everybody has worked to make this district what it is,” said EBR School Board President Dadrius Lanus.

Lanus said the EBR School System has nearly 3,500 teachers and more than 6,000 employees. He said everyone deserves to be compensated for the work that is being done, but the board has yet to identify a feasible source of funding.

Lanus promises to not only work to find the money for all school employees but find a better way to fund future pay raises.

“The idea is not to balance it for one year. We want to sustain this for many years,” added Lanus.

The nearly 8% proposed pay raise would put the school system second when it comes to starting teacher salaries when comparing them to surrounding school districts.

Just increasing teacher pay is costing the district more than $20 million. That doesn’t include the idea to give other employees a raise.

Lanus said changes will have to be made, and they’re open to suggestions.

“Contracts might not be seen moving forward. You will see movement on all different levels,” Lanus continued.

A town hall to discuss the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Louisiana Leadership Institute. The Louisiana Leadership Institute is located at 5763 Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.

