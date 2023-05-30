Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs officer remains in critical condition after shooting

Corporal Shawn Kelly
Corporal Shawn Kelly(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly remained in critical condition at the hospital on Tuesday, May 30, after he was shot while responding to a ‘disturbance’ between a man and a woman at a popular shopping center in the city earlier this month, according to investigators.

Kelly’s wife and children are appreciative of the prayers and outreach of the community. She said the family is still staying positive and asking for continued prayers.

In a show of support, fellow Denham Springs Police Department officers attended Kelly’s son, Liam’s, Pre-K graduation on Friday, May 26.

Sgt. Sterling said Kelly was POST certified in 1997 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. He added Kelly began his career in 1994 with Louisiana DOC and other state agencies before ultimately joining the DSPD in 2019 where he is a Taser instructor and field training officer. Cpl. Kelly has received multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Better Business Bureau warns about mortgage scams
Police Lights
2 injured in car crash, 1 person shot
Coroner called to early morning shooting scene
Queen Casino to host monthly job fairs for open positions