Denham Springs officer remains in critical condition after shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly remained in critical condition at the hospital on Tuesday, May 30, after he was shot while responding to a ‘disturbance’ between a man and a woman at a popular shopping center in the city earlier this month, according to investigators.

Kelly’s wife and children are appreciative of the prayers and outreach of the community. She said the family is still staying positive and asking for continued prayers.

In a show of support, fellow Denham Springs Police Department officers attended Kelly’s son, Liam’s, Pre-K graduation on Friday, May 26.

Sgt. Sterling said Kelly was POST certified in 1997 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. He added Kelly began his career in 1994 with Louisiana DOC and other state agencies before ultimately joining the DSPD in 2019 where he is a Taser instructor and field training officer. Cpl. Kelly has received multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.

