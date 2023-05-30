Facebook
Coroner called to early morning shooting scene

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a reported early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Wentling Avenue near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, emergency officials confirmed.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

