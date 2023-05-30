Facebook
2 injured in car crash, 1 person shot

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a car crash in Baton Rouge.

One of the people involved in the crash reportedly had a gunshot wound, according to emergency officials.

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 30 on Greenwell Street near Airline Highway around 2:30 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the incident. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

