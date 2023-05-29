Typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We start Memorial Day Monday picking up right where we left off over the weekend, with another Air Quality Alert (orange).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29 (WAFB)

This means the air is slightly unhealthy for sensitive groups. Surface smoke paired with light winds and hot conditions will again lead to increased levels of Ozone today, otherwise no major issues.

Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 90, and we can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower. Tonight, will be dry and mild with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

There are no significant chances of rain in the extended forecast, with only 10% and 20% chances, mainly late in the day.

Highs will be steady in the lower 90s all week. Have a happy, healthy, and safe Memorial Day.

