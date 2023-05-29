Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Typical summer weather pattern

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We start Memorial Day Monday picking up right where we left off over the weekend, with another Air Quality Alert (orange).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)

This means the air is slightly unhealthy for sensitive groups. Surface smoke paired with light winds and hot conditions will again lead to increased levels of Ozone today, otherwise no major issues.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)

Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 90, and we can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower. Tonight, will be dry and mild with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)

There are no significant chances of rain in the extended forecast, with only 10% and 20% chances, mainly late in the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)

Highs will be steady in the lower 90s all week. Have a happy, healthy, and safe Memorial Day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 28, 2023
Air quality becoming biggest weather issue
FIRST ALERT 5:30 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, May 28
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M FORECAST: Sunday, May 28
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, May 28