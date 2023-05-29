Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Prepare your will before it’s too late

Will
Will(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Having a will is important, but many people haven’t gone through the process of creating a will or properly maintaining a will.

Having a will ensures your assets and property are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away.

According to a Gallup poll, less than half of Americans have a will. More than 70% of Americans do not have an updated one.

Common issues when it comes to wills are forgetting to add or remove beneficiaries as circumstances change, not including children under the age of eighteen, signing documents incorrectly, vague descriptions, ignoring account holders, and picking a bad executor.

The most important part of creating your will is to include everything.

“For people of limited means, it’s hard to say go see an attorney,” said Chuck Richard Wohlust, a lawyer. “By the same token, it’s their assets. They should want to see how they want that distributed. If you have a house or bank accounts or you have whatever, if you want them to go the way you want them to go, then you probably should do a will.”

Another tip is to be as clear and concise as possible. Failing to use clear and concise language can lead to unintended consequences and legal battles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Adam Orellana
4 people arrested after man reported shot about 12 hours later, deputies say
Louisiana Lottery
Winning lottery ticket worth 280K sold in BR area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 29
Typical summer weather pattern
LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be...
Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC