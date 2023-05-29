SMART LIVING: Prepare your will before it’s too late

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Having a will is important, but many people haven’t gone through the process of creating a will or properly maintaining a will.

Having a will ensures your assets and property are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away.

According to a Gallup poll, less than half of Americans have a will. More than 70% of Americans do not have an updated one.

Common issues when it comes to wills are forgetting to add or remove beneficiaries as circumstances change, not including children under the age of eighteen, signing documents incorrectly, vague descriptions, ignoring account holders, and picking a bad executor.

The most important part of creating your will is to include everything.

“For people of limited means, it’s hard to say go see an attorney,” said Chuck Richard Wohlust, a lawyer. “By the same token, it’s their assets. They should want to see how they want that distributed. If you have a house or bank accounts or you have whatever, if you want them to go the way you want them to go, then you probably should do a will.”

Another tip is to be as clear and concise as possible. Failing to use clear and concise language can lead to unintended consequences and legal battles.

