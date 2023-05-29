Prayer service planned for missing Baton Rouge man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the search continues for a man last seen in the Scotlandville area on May 15, family and friends will gather on Monday, May 29, to pray for his safe return.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks said the prayer service will be held for Ronald Christopher Bates, 54, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Central Road in Scotlandville at 5 p.m.

“Prayer is powerful and ‘Bates’ is a very precious individual in our community,” explained Banks. “He really is very much loved and has been a faithful volunteer at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center for more than 10 years. We are all praying that he is found unharmed.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bates was last seen at his home on Avenue K in the Hudson Square Apartment.

He is described as 5-foot-5 and about 180 pounds. He has initials tattooed on either his right or left arm, according to officials.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact BRPD at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

