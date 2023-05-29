Motorcyclist killed in crash, troopers say

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the evening of Sunday, May 28, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA 70 at the intersection of Verret Street around 8 p.m. and claimed the life of Shari Akins, 44, of Greenwell Springs.

According to LSP, Akins was on a motorcycle headed east on LA 70 just before the crash. Troopers said that at the same time, Craig Aucoin, 34, of Pierre Part, was headed north on Verret Street in a 2019 Nissan Altima.

For reasons still under investigation, Aucoin did not stop at a stop sign and collided with Akin’s motorcycle, troopers said. They added that Akins was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

Aucoin suffered no injuries as a result of the crash, according to LSP.

Authorities said Aucoin was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and for driving with a suspended license.

The crash remains under investigation.

