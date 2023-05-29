Facebook
MISSING: Officials searching for missing man

Christian Flowers
Christian Flowers(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly went missing in Baton Rouge.

Police said Christian Flowers, 38, was last seen on May 16, 2023, in the Sherwood area. He was wearing a green shirt and black pants, police added.

He is described as being 5-foot 8-inches and 215 pounds, according to officials.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

