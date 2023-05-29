Memorial Day at the Louisiana National Cemetery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families, friends, and other veterans gathered at the Louisiana National Cemetery to remember those who fought so we can have freedom.

“The things that we enjoy today. That ability to go to school. That ability to go to the mall and to the grocery store. Those things were not free, they were not just handed to us. There were people who had to fight for that,” Eugenia Simmons said, the Cemetery director for the Louisiana National Cemetery Complex.

Memorial Day is special for many families as they honor their lost loved ones who died serving our country.

Several people paid their respects, and a moment of silence was held for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of when the last combat troops left South Vietnam.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.