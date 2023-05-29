Facebook
LSU named NCAA Regional host site

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team will host a regional for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, officials announced on Sunday, May 28.

The Tigers (43-15) are expected to be awarded a top-eight seed, which means they would also host a super regional if they win their regional.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show will be on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. LSU will learn what teams will be playing in its regional and what regional it is paired with for a super regional.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday, June 2.

CLICK HERE for ticket information and more.

