Heart of Louisiana: Duck Carving

Duck Carving
Duck Carving(WAFB)
By Dave McNamara
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Larose, La. (WAFB) - Duck carving began out of necessity as a way to make wooden decoys for hunting. But in the last couple of generations, it has turned into works of fine art. One of Louisiana’s biggest duck carving exhibitions is held at the Cajun Heritage Festival in the bayou-side town of Lockport.

Hundreds of carvings of ducks and other birds will be showcased at the annual Cajun Heritage Festival. The duck carving exhibition is held at the Larose Civic Center, Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, 2023. The festival will feature competitions in dozens of categories, with some offering cash prizes. Carvers will be displaying and selling some of their creations throughout the 3-day event.

