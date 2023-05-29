Facebook
BRCC hosting career fair to hire bilingual instructors

BRCC is looking for day and evening bilingual instructors for all academic workforce courses and programs.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community College is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, May 30, with the goal of hiring more bilingual instructors.

Organizers said the career fair will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be at the Digital Learning and Academic Support Center in the Magnolia Building of the BRCC Mid City Campus. The building is located at 201 Community College Drive.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to learn more about BRCC’s culture and available positions. The applicants will also be able to meet with human resources and academic deans.

According to BRCC, applicants must bring a resume to the career fair and must be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. An employment application must also be completed ahead of time. Click here for more details.

