Winning lottery ticket worth 280K sold in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A lucky person is $280,089 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in the Baton Rouge area.

Lottery officials said the winning Easy 5 ticket was purchased at the Popingo’s #2 convenience store in Gonzales. The store is located at 3839 South Burnside Avenue.

The prize was either claimed or won on Saturday, May 27, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

Winning scratch-off tickets and Fast Play tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. Winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

Prizes of more than $600 can be claimed at a Louisiana Lottery office or by mail. Click here for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.