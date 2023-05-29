1 person injured in shooting; 4 people arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested after one person was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, May 23.

The shooting happened at a home on Crescent Street in Plaquemine at around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, deputies said. They added that as of Friday morning, May 26, the victim was in the ICU.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Adam Orellana, 37, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon, authorities said. They added Calista Kocsis, 44, Kaleb McGraw, 23, and Anna Williams, 21, are all charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Kocsis, McGraw, and Williams have bonded out of jail, according to authorities.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, while the shooting happened Tuesday evening, it wasn’t reported until the following morning. Investigators said Koscis and Williams went to the Plaquemine Police Department at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, to report the shooting.

Koscis, McGraw, and Williams stayed at the home all evening, according to authorities. They added that Orellana left the home to drive around with the victim for about two hours.

Deputies said the entire shooting was captured on surveillance video.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

