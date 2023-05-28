Nice weather continues through Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will yield another nice day under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 28 (WAFB)

The one fly in the ointment will be the Air Quality Alert Day (orange) for increased levels of Ozone. The air quality will be slightly unhealthy for sensitive groups.

These conditions will be aided by surface smoke around our region, paired with light winds and hot conditions. We are setting up a typical summertime weather pattern with small rain chances each afternoon.

In fact, we’ll only have less than a half inch of rain over the next seven days.

Forecast highs will return to the lower 90s and stay that way for much of the extended. There are no significant chances of rain or severe weather in the forecast.

