Name for new BR pro hockey team narrowed down to 3 options

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said they have narrowed down the name for the new Baton Rouge pro hockey team to three options.

The new hockey team was announced back on Tuesday, April 11, and will be part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

While the three name options were not revealed, officials said an announcement is expected soon. The announcement about the name will be followed by the release of new details about tickets.

The names were submitted by the public as part of a naming contest that ended back on Sunday, April 30.

The winner of the naming contest will receive a pair of season tickets for the inaugural season and a team jersey with the winning name on the back.

If several people submit the selected name, officials said a name will be randomly generated when selecting the winner.

