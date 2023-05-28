Multiple events scheduled for Memorial Day 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are multiple events set to take place in the Baton Rouge area and across Louisiana for Memorial Day 2023.

Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Louisiana National Cemetery ceremony

The Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29.

The ceremony will get underway at 11 a.m. and will last for about one hour.

Sergeant Major Jesse Cavalier will serve as the keynote speaker, organizers said. Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Ernest Buckner from the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs Benefits Administration will also be in attendance.

The Louisiana National Cemetery is located at 303 We. Mt. Pleasant Road in Zachary.

Ascension Parish Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day observance in Ascension Parish on Monday, May 29.

The observance will take place at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park and will begin at 10 a.m.

The park is located on Irma Boulevard in Gonzales.

Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day event

The Baton Rouge Concert Bank is holding its annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 29.

The concert will take place at the East Baton Rouge Main Library and will get underway at 7 p.m.

The band will be playing big band era, march, and patriotic music. Some of the music will also reflect on the somber reason for Memorial Day.

The East Baton Rouge Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard.

National World War II Museum Memorial Day

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

A ceremony at the museum is set to begin at 11 a.m.

The commemoration will feature Gold Star daughter Dolores Milhous and Medal of Honor recipient Lieutenant Michael E. Thornton. There will also be performances from the Victory Belles and the American Legion Post 377 Band.

The National World War II Museum is located at 945 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

