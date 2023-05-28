Man found shot in Tangipahoa Parish yard later dies at hospital

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an afternoon shooting that left a young man dead on Sunday, May 28.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis identified the victim as Calvin Felton, 18, of Hammond.

He said Felton was found in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Drive in the Village of Tangipahoa around 1 p.m. He added the victim had been shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

The investigation is ongoing.

