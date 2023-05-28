Catholic Diocese of BR providing free summer meals for some students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge have announced details about a summer feed program.

The program will provide free summer meals to all students ages 18 and under.

Officials said the program will begin Thursday, June 1, and will run through Thursday, June 29.

Meal boxes with seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk will be distributed while supplies last. In total, approximately 1,500 meal boxes and 1,500 gallons of milk will be available at distribution sites.

The Child Nutrition Program of Baton Rouge, which is part of the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, sponsors the meals program.

The below distribution locations, dates, and times were released:

Mondays on June 5, June 12, June 19, and June 26, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Immaculate Heart of Mary (11140 LA 77 in Maringoiun) Our Lady of Prompt Succor (32615 Bowie Street in White Castle)

Tuesdays on June 6, June 13, June 20, and June 27, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. St. Anne (411 St. Joseph Street in Napoleonville) St. Catherine of Siena (421 St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville)

Thursdays on June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, and June 29, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. St. Jules (7165 LA 1 in Belle Rose)



Drive-thru meal service will be available at each location. However, walk-up service will also be available.

At least one child must be with a parent or guardian in order to receive a meal package. If additional meal packages are needed, a parent or guardian will need to complete a parent pickup form.

For more details about the summer meals, click here.

