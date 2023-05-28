Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Annual Blessing of the Boats held in New Roads

Annual Blessing of the Boats in New Roads on Sunday, May 28, 2023
Annual Blessing of the Boats in New Roads on Sunday, May 28, 2023(Chris Rosato | WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTE: We’ll have a full report on 9News at 10.

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Just like every year, residents of New Roads gathered on Sunday, May 28, for the annual Blessing of the Boats to kick off the long Memorial Day weekend.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity for folks to line up their boats and have them blessed by one of the pastors or priests to help protect them on the water.

“In the past, we used to have a bunch of ballon rights and boats would stay out in the middle of the river and would not participate in the blessing of the boats,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux. “This year, however, a bunch of the boats lined up out here and passed right along the banks so everybody could see them and Mr. Jimmy’s wife was the lady out there doing all of the blessing.”

The attendees also pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The ceremony included the playing of “Taps” and the singing of the National Anthem.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
AP source: Biden, McCarthy reach final agreement to raise debt limit, urge Congress to pass
Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 28, 2023
Air quality becoming biggest weather issue
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
95 Louisiana churches approved to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church