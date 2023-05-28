Annual Blessing of the Boats held in New Roads

NOTE: We’ll have a full report on 9News at 10.

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Just like every year, residents of New Roads gathered on Sunday, May 28, for the annual Blessing of the Boats to kick off the long Memorial Day weekend.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity for folks to line up their boats and have them blessed by one of the pastors or priests to help protect them on the water.

“In the past, we used to have a bunch of ballon rights and boats would stay out in the middle of the river and would not participate in the blessing of the boats,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux. “This year, however, a bunch of the boats lined up out here and passed right along the banks so everybody could see them and Mr. Jimmy’s wife was the lady out there doing all of the blessing.”

The attendees also pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The ceremony included the playing of “Taps” and the singing of the National Anthem.

