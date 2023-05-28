Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

95 Louisiana churches approved to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

(United Methodist Church)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a gathering on Saturday, May 27, dozens of Louisiana churches were approved to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

According to church leaders, 95 total churches in Louisiana were approved to disaffiliate.

The decision was made during a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference at the First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

Church leaders said the session was called “for the sole purpose of voting on the Louisiana Conference Board of Trustees recommendations for the churches disaffiliating per paragraph 2553.”

Sexuality is one of the issues that led to the disaffiliations. That includes the topic of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

The below churches approved for disaffiliation are in the Baton Rouge area, according to church leaders:

  • Francis Asbury United Methodist Church (Baton Rouge)
  • Huff Chapel United Methodist Church
  • Livingston United Methodist Church, Inc.
  • Mangum Chapel United Methodist Church
  • Montpelier United Methodist Church, Inc.
  • Pine Ridge United Methodist Church
  • Tangipahoa United Methodist Church
  • Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Greensburg
  • Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Ponchatoula

Bishop Delores Williamston reacted following the decision.

“Those who decided to leave based on disaffiliation and have disaffiliated, that they go and have success in whatever God is calling them to do in the mission field,” Bishop Williamston said. “Also, I’m so excited about putting this behind us as an annual conference so that we can move forward into the mission field.”

See the full statement from Bishop Williamston below:

To see a complete list of the churches in Louisiana that were approved to disaffiliate, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Multiple events scheduled for Memorial Day 2023
Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge
Name for new BR pro hockey team narrowed down to 3 options
Catholic Diocese of BR providing free summer meals for some students