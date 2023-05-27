Facebook
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

By Rian Chatman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department needs help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, May 27.

Police said around 4 p.m. in the 14600 block of Joor Rd., a 2019 silver Chevy Silverado headed northbound was forced off the road and sideswiped.

The vehicle that allegedly sideswiped the Silverado was a green and white double decker tow truck. It had a white car on the rear second deck. The tow truck was southbound and failed to stop, losing a large section of loading rack on side the road, officials said.

Due to heavy traffic, the driver of the Silverado was unable to catch up with the tow truck to get a license plate number, police added.

If you know of a tow company with a double decker green and white tow truck that has damage on the driver side, please notify the Central Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WAFB Streaming
