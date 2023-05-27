Officials respond to Saturday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Saturday, May 27.

The shooting happened off Cypress and Hooper Road around 4 p.m.

According to emergency officials, the victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

