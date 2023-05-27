Facebook
Officials respond to Saturday afternoon shooting

shooting off Cypress/Hooper Road
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Saturday, May 27.

The shooting happened off Cypress and Hooper Road around 4 p.m.

According to emergency officials, the victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

