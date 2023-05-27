Man arrested in connection with deadly shootout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Friday, May 26, in connection with a shootout that left two people dead.

Deputies said Tyrece Rollins, 21, is charged with principles to second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Denova Street off Greenwell Street on Tuesday, April 18, and resulted in the deaths of Steven Brown, 29, and Ray Griffin, 21, according to authorities.

Arrest documents said Brown and Griffin got into a verbal argument that turned physical and led to gunfire. The documents said that Brown and Griffin both fired multiple rounds toward each other.

Griffin and Brown were both struck by gunfire and died at hospitals, according to deputies.

During the investigation, detectives learned about surveillance cameras at the home where the shooting took place, the arrested documents stated. Authorities said a search warrant was obtained to view video from the cameras.

Video of the incident revealed Rollins entered and exited the home multiple times during the argument between Brown and Griffin, the arrest documents said. The documents said Rollins was seen with a handgun.

Rollins is accused of firing multiple rounds at one of the men who died during the shootout, the arrest documents stated. The documents said one of the men was seen rolling around on the ground in an attempt to avoid being struck by the gunfire.

Following the shooting, Rollins was seen surrendering his weapon to another person, authorities said. They added the weapon was discarded in a wooded area.

