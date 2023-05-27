Mainly dry and nice for Memorial Day weekend
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will only be slight chances of rain each of the next few afternoons at around 10%, otherwise mainly dry and nice weather.
Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 80s, with highs on Sunday a bit warmer, near 90. The tropics remain quiet with no development expected from that east coast low-pressure system.
Memorial Day Monday also looks mainly dry with just a 10% chance of an afternoon pop-up shower.
Going forward next week, we’ll have increasing chances of rain midweek, but still nothing major and no severe threats at this time. Rain amounts over the next seven days remain low and manageable.
