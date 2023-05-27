Facebook
BRPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in late-night shooting

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting on the evening of Friday, May 26.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Main Street near North Acadian Thruway around 11:30 p.m.

Ennis Abraham, 26, was killed as a result of the shooting, police said. They added the second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The motive and suspect in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The shooting is just one of many incidents that have taken place in Baton Rouge over a period of multiple days.

RELATED: Officials identify man shot, killed in BR

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul addressed the ongoing violence during a news conference on Friday, May 26. Chief Paul had a passionate message for repeat offenders.

RELATED: Police discuss recent rash of violence in Baton Rouge

“We will continue building our cases. And you will continue to see us. When we arrest you and you get out of jail, you’re going to see us again. I get sick and tired of hearing from my police office that we’re dealing with the same individuals,” Chief Paul said.

