2 people in custody following chase; 1 person still on the run

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people have been taken into custody following a law enforcement pursuit.

A third suspect remains on the run, according to TPSO.

Deputies said the pursuit began in Livingston Parish and eventually entered Tangipahoa Parish on the evening of Friday, May 26.

Upon exiting the interstate on Pumpkin Center Road, three suspects bailed from their vehicle, deputies said. They added that shortly after the suspects took off on foot, one of them was taken into custody. A second suspect was also taken into custody following an extensive search.

Anyone with details about the identity or location of the third suspect is being urged to contact TPSO by calling the number (985) 748-8147. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

