1 dead, 1 injured after two overnight shootings in French Quarter, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Friday night (May 26) at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville...
A man was fatally shot Friday night (May 26) at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot overnight in the French Quarter -- one fatally -- New Orleans police said Saturday (May 27).

A man whose identity and age have not been disclosed was shot Friday shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville streets. Police said he was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel but died at the hospital.

About four hours later, a woman was shot at the opposite corner of the French Quarter. The NOPD said she was wounded at 2:31 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rampart Street.

This victim’s age and identity also was not disclosed, nor did police detail her condition or the nature of her gunshot wound.

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
