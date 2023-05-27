1 dead, 1 injured after two overnight shootings in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot overnight in the French Quarter -- one fatally -- New Orleans police said Saturday (May 27).

A man whose identity and age have not been disclosed was shot Friday shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville streets. Police said he was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel but died at the hospital.

About four hours later, a woman was shot at the opposite corner of the French Quarter. The NOPD said she was wounded at 2:31 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rampart Street.

This victim’s age and identity also was not disclosed, nor did police detail her condition or the nature of her gunshot wound.

