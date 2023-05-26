Warm, mainly dry into Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as a quiet pattern remains in place. Look for partly cloudy skies, generally dry conditions, and highs near 90 degrees.

While it will be warm, humidity will continue to stay below normal for late May. And things look nice for the final Live After Five of the spring season this evening in downtown Baton Rouge.

Memorial Day Weekend

The pattern largely remains unchanged into the Memorial Day weekend with no major weather systems headed our way. Comfortable mornings in the mid to upper 60s will give way to highs near 90 degrees. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will remain less than 20%.

Extended Outlook

A true summer pattern settles in once we move beyond Memorial Day. Muggy mornings near or a little above 70 degrees will be followed by afternoon highs in the low 90s, with increasing humidity making the heat index more of a factor. The return of at least some Gulf moisture means that we should see a few showers and t-storms each afternoon.

