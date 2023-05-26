Facebook
SMART LIVING: The cost of working part-time

Experts said going part-time at work is becoming more popular, but working part-time also comes with several disadvantages.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts said going part-time at work is becoming more popular, but working part-time also comes with several disadvantages.

According to new data from the labor department, more than one million part-time workers were added to the labor market at the start of 2023. Most of them were people who went part-time by choice.

A study from the University of Austin at Texas found that people who listed part-time jobs on their resumes had less than a 5% callback rate, while those who had full-time jobs had a 10% callback rate.

Other studies found part-time workers had fewer growth opportunities within the company that they worked for.

To make your part-time job work for you, make a visible presence in the office by attending company outings and sending emails on your day off. Also, use your spare time to improve your industry-relevant skills by taking a college course. In addition, remind your colleagues that just because you are part-time, does not mean your work performance will suffer.

The University of Austin at Texas study surprisingly found that only men suffered severe consequences when it came to looking for a new job if they had a recent part-time job in their work history. Women with a part-time work history were twice as likely to get a callback than men with a part-time job. Researchers are not sure why there is this gender disparity.

