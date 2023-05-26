Recall Roundup: Candles, Waffle Makers, Buffalo Wing Sauce
May. 26, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are new safety alerts when it comes to a popular line of home candles, dozens of burn injuries have been reported related to a waffle maker, and you’ll want to double-check your buffalo wing sauce.
- Target recalls nearly 5 million threshold candles
- Empower Brands recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers
- T.W. Garner Food Company issues recall on Texas Pete® buffalo wing sauce
