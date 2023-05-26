Police discuss recent rash of violence in Baton Rouge
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference on Friday, May 26 to discuss the recent shootings in Baton Rouge.
Law enforcement continues to investigate a rash of shootings that began over the weekend and continued into the work week beginning Monday, May 22.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police, neighbors react to violent weekend in Capital City
- ‘The average person in Baton Rouge should feel safe:’ Mayor Broome discusses recent spike in violence
- Police respond to recent violence in Baton Rouge; 4 people killed, 5 injured
- Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street
- Victim identified in deadly shooting on Tuscarora Street
- BRPD: Man shot, killed inside parking garage
- 2 dead, 1 hurt in 2 separate shootings in BR
- 1 injured in shooting near College Drive
- 1 arrested following deadly shooting in Denham Springs
- Triple shooting sends 3 people to hospital
NOTE: We will have a full report on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.