Officials identify man shot, killed in BR

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cedrid Battiste, 46.

It happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robbie Avenue near Florida Blvd.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Battiste died at the scene.

A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time, police said.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

BRPD announced there will be a news conference on Friday, May 26 to discuss the recent shootings in Baton Rouge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

