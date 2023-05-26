Man shot, killed in BR; police investigating
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
It happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robbie Avenue near Florida Blvd.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the male victim died at the scene.
A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time, police said.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
BRPD announced there will be a news conference on Friday, May 26 to discuss the recent shootings in Baton Rouge.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
