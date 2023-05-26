Facebook
Man shot, killed in BR; police investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robbie Avenue near Florida Blvd.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the male victim died at the scene.

A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time, police said.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

BRPD announced there will be a news conference on Friday, May 26 to discuss the recent shootings in Baton Rouge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WAFB Streaming
