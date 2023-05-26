LSU visits Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will visit the White House on Friday, May 26 to celebrate their national championship title.

A special ceremony for the team will begin at 1 p.m.

The Tigers left Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 25, for Washington D.C. to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol.

When the team arrived, the ladies headed to the US Capitol where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation welcomed the players with a lunch and tour.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.

Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.

Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

