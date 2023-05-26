Facebook
LSU visits Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will visit the White House on Friday, May 26 to celebrate their national championship title.

A special ceremony for the team will begin at 1 p.m.

WAFB’s Perry Robinson will have live coverage throughout the day.

The Tigers left Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 25, for Washington D.C. to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol.

When the team arrived, the ladies headed to the US Capitol where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation welcomed the players with a lunch and tour.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

