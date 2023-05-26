Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jaguars fall to Bethune-Cookman, eliminated from SWAC Tournament

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - For the first time since 2018 the Southern Jaguars will not be in the championship game of the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars (23-28) fell to the Wildcats (30-26) 10-6.

Southern went 1-2 in the tournament, beating Bethune-Cookman 4-2 in their first game of the tournament and then lost to Grambling State and the Wildcats.

Check back for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LSU's Angel Reese and Emily Ward present President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden with...
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
LSU center Charles Turner III
JACQUES TALK: Charles Turner III
LSU women's basketball team honored at White House (Full Ceremony)
LSU visits Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win