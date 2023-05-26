Jaguars fall to Bethune-Cookman, eliminated from SWAC Tournament

ATLANTA (WAFB) - For the first time since 2018 the Southern Jaguars will not be in the championship game of the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars (23-28) fell to the Wildcats (30-26) 10-6.

Southern went 1-2 in the tournament, beating Bethune-Cookman 4-2 in their first game of the tournament and then lost to Grambling State and the Wildcats.

