Jaguars fall to Bethune-Cookman, eliminated from SWAC Tournament
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - For the first time since 2018 the Southern Jaguars will not be in the championship game of the SWAC Tournament.
The Jaguars (23-28) fell to the Wildcats (30-26) 10-6.
Southern went 1-2 in the tournament, beating Bethune-Cookman 4-2 in their first game of the tournament and then lost to Grambling State and the Wildcats.
