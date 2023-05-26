Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Charles Turner III

Charles Turner III is literally "the man in the middle" when it comes to the LSU football offense.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Charles Turner III is literally “the man in the middle” when it comes to the LSU football offense.

He is returning for his fifth year with the Tigers this fall at center, after starting 12 games for LSU at the position last season.

The Canton, Ohio native recently earned his college degree and sat down with WAFB-TV for an extensive interview about what lies ahead for head coach Brian Kelly and an LSU team surrounded by big expectations in 2023.

