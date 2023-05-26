IDEA Public Schools offering free meals to all kids this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program (CNP) announced any child in the community 18 years old and younger will be able to eat free meals this summer.

The meals will be served starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, July 21.

Kids can eat for free, whether they are IDEA student or not, officials said.

The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be eaten in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

In Baton Rouge, there are 3 school locations:

School Address Telephone Number IDEA Bridge 1500 N. Airway Drive

Baton Rouge, La. 70815 225-963-5910 IDEA Innovation 7800 Innovation Park Drive

Baton Rouge, La. 70820 225-953-7963 IDEA University Prep 7701 Plank Rd.

Baton Rouge, La. 70807 225 364-9805

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from July 3rd through July 7th.

