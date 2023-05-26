Facebook
Gov. Edwards to discuss legislative session

Governor John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state during a news conference on Friday, May 26.

The governor will discuss the passage of the coastal master plan.

He will also provide an update on the 2023 legislative session.

The news conference will begin at 9 a.m.

You catch watch it live on the governor’s Facebook page.

