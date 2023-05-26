Facebook
Former Tangipahoa Parish bar owner fatally drowns in boating accident

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in...
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in Catawba County.(Source: Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARCOLA, La. (WVUE) - A well-known bar owner in the central area of Tangipahoa Parish fatally drowned as the result of a boating accident Wednesday (May 24) night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Chandler, the owner of Mr. J’s in Amite and Mr. J’s II in Fluker, was 64.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the accident occurred near the Arcola community north of Roseland around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators said that Chandler was fishing with a friend in a small pond when the boat became imbalanced and overturned. Travis said that the friend called 911 when Chandler did not return above the surface.

