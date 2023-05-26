Facebook
Former Catholic, NFL star Warrick Dunn reflects on Coach Brooks impact

The Sports Academy is hosting a celebration of life event at 7 p.m. for a former coach who had an impact on many lives in the Baton Rouge area.
By Steve Schneider
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sports Academy is hosting a celebration of life event at 7 p.m. for a former coach who had an impact on many lives in the Baton Rouge area. The event is expected to attract hundreds, if not thousands of football and track athletes that competed for Coach Choo Choo.

Former Catholic High and NFL star Warrick Dunn spoke on what Coach Maelen “Choo Choo” Brooks meant to him and the impact he had on Dunn growing up.

Dunn started playing prep football the year that WAFB started Sportsline Friday Nite. Dunn shared a love for Coach Brooks who recently passed away at the age of 77.

