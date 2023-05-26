Driver airlifted to hospital after getting ejected in single-vehicle crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person had to be airlifted to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Central early Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 18000 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Magnolia Bend Road, according to the Central Fire Department.

Officials said a single vehicle overturned and ejected the driver, who was trapped under the car.

The patient was removed from the car by the Central Fire Department.

EMS and Airmed crews provided care for the patient as they prepared them for air transport.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

