Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

56th Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival happening May 26-28

Jambalaya lovers you will not be disappointed if you head to Gonzales this weekend.
Jambalaya lovers you will not be disappointed if you head to Gonzales this weekend.(Canva)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Jambalaya lovers you will not be disappointed if you head to Gonzales this weekend. Several cooks will be stirring up their best pot at the city’s annual Jambalaya Festival. They are all competing to be crowned the king of cooks.

The festival also has rides, carnival games, and a variety of food.

It’s all happening at 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales La. 70737.

The event and parking are free.

Learn more here.

It’s all happening at 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales La., 70737.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Man shot, killed in BR; police investigating
Jambalaya Festival kicks off this weekend
Lady Tigers meeting the President
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU visits Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win