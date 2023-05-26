56th Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival happening May 26-28

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Jambalaya lovers you will not be disappointed if you head to Gonzales this weekend. Several cooks will be stirring up their best pot at the city’s annual Jambalaya Festival. They are all competing to be crowned the king of cooks.

The festival also has rides, carnival games, and a variety of food.

It’s all happening at 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales La. 70737.

The event and parking are free.

