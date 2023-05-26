Facebook
1 person in critical condition after midnight shooting, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person is in critical condition after a shooting took place at midnight on Friday, May 26.

According to police, two people were sitting inside a vehicle near North and North 31st St., when shots were fired.

One of the individuals is currently in critical condition, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation

