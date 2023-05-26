1 person in critical condition after midnight shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person is in critical condition after a shooting took place at midnight on Friday, May 26.

According to police, two people were sitting inside a vehicle near North and North 31st St., when shots were fired.

One of the individuals is currently in critical condition, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation

