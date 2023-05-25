Woman posing as attorney breaches EBR prison security to visit inmate, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of breaching security inside of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to spend time alone with an inmate has been issued a criminal summons.

According to investigators, the suspect, Joy Johnson, was able to get past the prison’s security guards by pretending to be an attorney.

Johnson reportedly showed up to the prison and told guards she wished to speak with a particular inmate. Johnson told the guards that she was an attorney and had already left her identification with other guards.

A while later, deputies discovered that Johnson did not have the required credentials needed to prove she was an attorney.

Deputies interviewed the inmate about the encounter and learned that he did not know that Johnson was not a licensed attorney. Deputies also questioned Johnson and learned that she had visited the inmate at least twice, even though she is not a licensed attorney.

Johnson was charged with two counts of false personation and was issued a summons instead of being booked into jail.

